Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $3,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

