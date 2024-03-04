Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,977,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 18.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTKB stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

