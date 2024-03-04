Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.