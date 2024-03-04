Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

