Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 521,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 364,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.