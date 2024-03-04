Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gray Television by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.02%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

