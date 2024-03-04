Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 13,811 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,694,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

