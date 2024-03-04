Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 816 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,845,000 after buying an additional 2,861,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,855,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Wolfe Research cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

