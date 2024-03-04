Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Solo Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DTC opened at $2.73 on Monday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.