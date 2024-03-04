Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.78. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

