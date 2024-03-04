Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $207,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

