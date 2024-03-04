Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEAT opened at $6.11 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

