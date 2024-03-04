Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bumble Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.44 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
