Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,010,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.