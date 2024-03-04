Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,011,000 after buying an additional 2,020,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 913,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 810,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

