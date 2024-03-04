Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 18.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 78.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBH opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.