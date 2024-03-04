Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 737,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 180,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

