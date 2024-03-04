Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

