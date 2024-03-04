Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

