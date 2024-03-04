Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,483.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF opened at $51.00 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
