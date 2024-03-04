Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 5.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

