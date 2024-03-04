Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 5.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.
AIB Group Stock Performance
AIBRF stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.77.
About AIB Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.