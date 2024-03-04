Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Rises By 37.0%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Better Collective A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

BTRCF opened at $27.78 on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

About Better Collective A/S

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports betting media company worldwide. The company primarily focuses on online sports betting and gambling platforms. It offers various community-based digital platforms, including bettingexpert.com, social network of sports betting tipsters; SpilXperten, a sports betting media platform; Action Network, a source for sports betting insights; Irishracing.com, a website, which provides coverage of Irish, British, and international horse racing; Speltips.se for betting tips; HLTV.org, a website for news from the e-sport industry, CS:GO match information, and player and team rankings; RotoGrinders for fantasy sports; Wettbasis, which provides betting tips for German betting enthusiasts; VegasInsider, a platform for betting tips and picks in the United States; Betarades, a platform for online betting news in Greece; PariuriX, a platform in Romania for finding the sports betting tips; and ScoresAndOdds, a statistical analysis designed for sports bettors in the US.

