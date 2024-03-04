Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increases By 14.3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

