Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW) Increases By 14.3%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTHW stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

