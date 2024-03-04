Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Expands By 14.4%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Datasea in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datasea in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea during the third quarter valued at $558,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $6.78 on Monday. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

