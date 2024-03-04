Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Declines By 16.4%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,819,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 4,571,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.5 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance
THQQF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
