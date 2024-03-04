Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Declines By 16.4%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,819,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 4,571,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.5 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

THQQF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.