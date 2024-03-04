Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 15.0%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

GTWCF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Greentown China Company Profile

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

