Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 15.0%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
GTWCF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
Greentown China Company Profile
