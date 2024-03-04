Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 24.7%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,687,400 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 14,185,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

