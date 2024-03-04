Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 24.7%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,687,400 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 14,185,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.