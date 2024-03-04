Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Decreases By 19.4%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
ParkerVision Trading Up 2.4 %
PRKR opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
ParkerVision Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ParkerVision
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.