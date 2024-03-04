Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Decreases By 19.4%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ParkerVision Trading Up 2.4 %

PRKR opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

