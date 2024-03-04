Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 28.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 771,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,984.0 days.
Quebecor Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.
Quebecor Company Profile
