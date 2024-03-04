Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Drops By 23.3%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Raia Drogasil Trading Up 15.4 %

Raia Drogasil stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

