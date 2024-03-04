Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Decreases By 19.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 977.0 days.
State Bank of India Price Performance
Shares of SBKFF opened at $75.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $76.25.
State Bank of India Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Bank of India
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.