Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Decreases By 19.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 977.0 days.

State Bank of India Price Performance

Shares of SBKFF opened at $75.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

