Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

