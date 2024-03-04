Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after buying an additional 1,269,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

