SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SIL opened at C$7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.33. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.