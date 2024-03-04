Simpple Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 11th (NASDAQ:SPPL)

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 11th. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Simpple Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Simpple has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.68.
Simpple Company Profile
