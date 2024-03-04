Simpple Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 11th (NASDAQ:SPPL)

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 11th. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Simpple Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Simpple has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Get Simpple alerts:

Simpple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.