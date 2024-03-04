Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

