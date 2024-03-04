Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Smith Douglas Homes

Insider Activity at Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $31.26 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.