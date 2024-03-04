Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $31.26 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $31.49.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
