Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,658 shares of company stock worth $17,596,675. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $277.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.63. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

