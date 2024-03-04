Soros Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.