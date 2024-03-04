Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.