Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) versus Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Critical Contrast

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $1.02 billion 2.27 -$53.45 million $0.29 78.52 Chanson International $13.27 million 0.80 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands 2.96% 16.33% 6.96% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sovos Brands and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 7 1 0 2.13 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $23.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Chanson International.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Chanson International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

