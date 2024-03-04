Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
