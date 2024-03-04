Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

