Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

