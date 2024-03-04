Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Squarespace in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Squarespace’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.36 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 503.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock worth $14,262,330. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

