Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

