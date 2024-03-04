Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Stantec stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

