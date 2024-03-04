Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$116.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

