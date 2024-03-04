Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.07. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$75.31 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

