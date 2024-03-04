Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJ. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$49.17 and a 52-week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

